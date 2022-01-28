Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter.

IDLV opened at $30.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

