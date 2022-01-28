Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $200.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.