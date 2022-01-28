Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 33.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.