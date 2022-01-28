Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDRX. boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

