Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.47.

GEI stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.12. 26,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 31.09. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

