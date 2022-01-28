Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stantec Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.85.

Shares of STN opened at C$65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.28. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$44.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. Also, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

