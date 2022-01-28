Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diana Shipping Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DSX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,134. The firm has a market cap of $333.19 million, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

