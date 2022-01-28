Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,111,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

