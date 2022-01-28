Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ABB Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ABB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 6.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at about $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ABB by 26.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 2.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

