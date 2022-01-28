Eric M. Dube Sells 7,873 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

