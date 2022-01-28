Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.18). Approximately 1,564,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,027,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.18).

ESKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Esken in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £135.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Esken news, insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £21,428.52 ($28,910.58).

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

