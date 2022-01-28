Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $25.53. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 2,216 shares traded.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

