Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EURMF)

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.