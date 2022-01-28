Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,854. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.20. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

