Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $391,462.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.