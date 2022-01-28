Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Holdings Raised by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 42.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. Exicure makes up approximately 3.4% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.06% of Exicure worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Exicure during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exicure by 28.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exicure by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

XCUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

