Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Exterran worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Exterran by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

EXTN stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

