Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

