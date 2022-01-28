F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income, lower costs and fall in net interest income (NII). Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, it remains well-poised for growth. The manageable debt level and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. Its capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the low-interest-rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating costs might hamper the bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 591.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

