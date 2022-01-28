FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $406.84 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

