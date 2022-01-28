Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Earnings Beat

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $461.35 and last traded at $458.44. Approximately 4,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.99.

The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.53 and its 200-day moving average is $432.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

