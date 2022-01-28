Falcon Minerals Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,831 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

