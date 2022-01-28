Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.36 Million

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report $676.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $686.96 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $19.54. 11,130,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,450. Farfetch has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

