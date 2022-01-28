Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

