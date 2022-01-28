Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,049 ($27.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,478.65. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 2,024 ($27.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73).

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

