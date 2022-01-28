Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Up 5.4%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FINGF shares. raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Finning International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.