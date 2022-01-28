Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Shares of FNWD stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $166.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

