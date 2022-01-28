Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.50. 37,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 52,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$163.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

