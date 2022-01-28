Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 82.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 84.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 82.1% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $106,830.27 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00259620 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006639 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.01099298 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

