First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

First Bancorp stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

