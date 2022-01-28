First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share.

FCNCA traded down $19.40 on Friday, hitting $750.66. 201,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,808. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $591.52 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $838.76 and its 200 day moving average is $836.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

