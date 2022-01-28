First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 2,054,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,037. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

