First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 733.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

