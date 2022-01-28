First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,837. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

