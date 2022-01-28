First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,518 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

BK opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

