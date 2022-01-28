First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,598 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

