First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.