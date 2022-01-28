First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,032 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Cardlytics worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

