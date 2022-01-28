First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $222.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

