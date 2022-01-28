First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after buying an additional 157,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,703,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.46 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.