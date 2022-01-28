First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 2.7% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. 4,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000.

