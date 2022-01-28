First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 76.0% in January

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 31st total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,730. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $49.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

