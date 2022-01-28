First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 123,960 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter.

FIW opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

