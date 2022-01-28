First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MYFW stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,631. The company has a market cap of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other First Western Financial news, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $105,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.