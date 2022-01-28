Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

