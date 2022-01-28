FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $223.09 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.59.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

