FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,326,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,361 shares during the quarter. FLEX LNG comprises approximately 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $5,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 21,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,133. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

