Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson Buys 2,133 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLXS opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.39. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.