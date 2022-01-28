Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.90

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 3770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,160 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,630.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

