Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

